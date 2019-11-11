Two people have been killed after a convertible they were travelling in at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a commercial building in the US state of New Jersey.

Two dead in US as Porsche becomes airborne and crashes into second floor of building

Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6.30am on Sunday.

It hit the median strip, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.

Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector.

Sergeant Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses including a counselling service and a real estate company.

PA Media