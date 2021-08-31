Two dead as vehicles plunge into hole after road collapses amid Hurricane Ida

A collapsed section of Highway 26 in the Benndale community, west of Lucedale, Mississippi (Travis Long/The News and Observer via AP)

Two people have died and at least 10 others were injured when seven vehicles plunged into a deep hole where a rural road collapsed as Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi.

Torrential rain may have caused the collapse on Monday night and the drivers may not have seen that the road in front of them had disappeared, Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Cal Robertson said.

The George County Sheriff’s Department received the first call about a crash at about 10.30pm local time.

Mr Robertson told the Associated Press that some of the vehicles ended up stacked on top of each other as they crashed into the abyss, which opened up in a rural area without street lights.

Expand Close A vehicle is extracted from a hole on Highway 26, near Lucedale, Mississippi (WLOX-TV via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A vehicle is extracted from a hole on Highway 26, near Lucedale, Mississippi (WLOX-TV via AP)

Ida dumped as much as 13in (33cm) of rain as it blew through Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.

“You can imagine driving at night with heavy rain coming down,” Mr Robertson said.

“It’s just nothing but a wall of water, your headlights kind of reflecting back on you.”

State troopers, emergency workers and rescue teams responded to Highway 26 west of Lucedale, about 60 miles north-east of Biloxi, to find both the east and westbound lanes collapsed.

Mr Robertson said the hole is around 50 to 60ft (15 to 18 metres) long and 20 to 30ft (six to nine metres) deep.

A crane was brought in to lift the vehicles out of the hole.

Jerry Lee, 42, of Lucedale, was pronounced dead at 1.20am local time, George County coroner DeeAnn Murrah told the Sun Herald.

Expand Close A vehicle is extracted from a hole on Highway 26 near Lucedale, Mississippi (WLOX-TV via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A vehicle is extracted from a hole on Highway 26 near Lucedale, Mississippi (WLOX-TV via AP)

Mississippi southern district transportation commissioner Tom King said he did not know anything unusual about the soil conditions where the road caved in.

“We just got bombarded here in south Mississippi with rain,” Mr King told the Associated Press.

He said work crews were checking other roads in areas that received heavy rain from Ida.

Between 3,100 and 5,700 vehicles drive along the two-lane stretch on an average day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation data.

“It’s going to take us a while to redo it and make it right again and make it safe for folks to go over,” Mr King said of the collapsed roadbed.

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful ever to hit the US mainland.

It knocked out power to much of south-eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, blowing roofs off buildings and causing widespread flooding as it pushed a surge of ocean water that briefly reversed the flow of the Mississippi River.