| 18°C Dublin

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast at Russian Embassy in Kabul - police

File photo: Taliban members drive in a convoy to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara Expand

Close

File photo: Taliban members drive in a convoy to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara

File photo: Taliban members drive in a convoy to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara

File photo: Taliban members drive in a convoy to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Photo: REUTERS/Ali Khara

Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

Two people were killed and 11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, police said on Monday, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards...there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

No information was available yet about any deaths or injuries to Russian embassy staff, he added.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy