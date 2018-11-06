Two men in Germany have been convicted of stealing more than 100 portable toilets.

Two men in Germany have been convicted of stealing more than 100 portable toilets.

Two convicted in Germany after stealing more than 100 portable toilets

The dpa news agency reported that Dusseldorf district court delivered its verdict on Tuesday, giving a 40-year-old man a 10-month suspended sentence and a 28-year-old ex-colleague six months.

Library picture of the scales of justice (Chris Young/PA)

Both men worked for a waste disposal company from whose premises the toilets, worth nearly 70,000 euro in all, gradually disappeared, a loss that was only discovered a few months later.

The men admitted having sold the toilets to a company in the Netherlands via a go-between.

Only three of the missing toilets have resurfaced.

The defendants lost their jobs.

Press Association