The International Space Station has received two cargo deliveries in a record 15 hours.

Two cargo deliveries in 15 hours for space station astronauts

A US commercial shipment arrived on Monday, two days after blasting off from Virginia.

Nasa astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor used the space station’s robot arm to grab Northrop Grumman’s capsule.

It was named after Apollo 16 moonwalker and the first space shuttle commander John Young, who died in January.

Captured Cygnus today with @Astro_Alex…Proud to have The SS John Young on-board! pic.twitter.com/hopvt2r54E — S. Auñón-Chancellor (@AstroSerena) November 19, 2018

The station’s German commander, Alexander Gerst, tweeted, “Welcome aboard, SS John Young!”

Ice cream and other fresh food were the first things to come out.

On Sunday, a Russian supply ship brought a full load.

Nasa said they were the quickest back-to-back shipments for the space station, which marks its 20th anniversary on Tuesday.

The supply ships will remain there for a few months, before being filled with rubbish and cut loose.

Press Association