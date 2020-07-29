Twitter suspend Donald Trump Jnr for sharing Covid-19 misinformation

Twitter has banned the US president's eldest son from tweeting for 12 hours on Tuesday after he shared false claims about the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment..

Donald Trump Jr posted a tweet containing a video clip discussing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine.

The video featured Dr Stella Immanuel, a physician from Houston, Texas, speaking on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington.

Some, including President Trump, have suggested the anti-malaria drug works as a preventative measure against coronavirus, despite medical studies that indicate the contrary.

Twitter said the post had violated its Covid-19 misinformation rules.

Donald Trump Jr will still be able to browse Twitter and send direct messages in the interim.

Facebook and Twitter have both adopted policies banning misleading information about coronavirus, including unsubstantiated claims about possible cures.

Twitter’s policy states the company will remove posts that “directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being,” and Facebook has a similar policy about removing content that could cause real-world harm

Online Editors