Twitter removes accounts linked to Alex Jones and Infowars

Twitter said it has removed accounts linked to conspiracy-monger Alex Jones and Infowars.

The micro-blogging site permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope in early September.

It said it based that action on reports of tweets and videos that violated the social media giant’s policy against abusive behaviour.

Twitter said it took action over content which violated its rules (Chris Ison/PA)

The company said it would continue to evaluate reports regarding other accounts potentially associated with @realalexjones or @infowars and would take action if it finds content that violates its rules or if other accounts are used to try to circumvent the ban.

Other tech companies, including PayPal, YouTube, Apple and Spotify, have limited or banned Jones’ activities on their sites.

Press Association