Twin blasts at mosque in northern Nigeria kill at least 24

Adamawa State police spokesman Othman Abubakar said an explosion occurred during prayers on Tuesday afternoon and many people died as they fled and were caught by a second blast.

Mr Abubakar said the scene in Mubi has been cordoned off by anti-bomb squads and security personnel.

Local residents say they saw a young man wearing a suicide vest entering the mosque with the worshippers. One resident says the mosque’s roof was blown off.