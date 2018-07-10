Twelve boys and football coach rescued from flooded cave in Thailand after 17 -day ordeal

Twelve boys and their football coach have been rescued from a flooded Thai cave complex where they were trapped for more than two weeks, Thai Navy Seals have confirmed.

The perilous mission to save the "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach has gripped the world for days.

A third rescue operation to bring out the remaining boys and their football coach got under way this morning.

Eight boys were brought out on stretchers over the first two days - four on Sunday and four on Monday.

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said the rescue mission began at 10.08am local time (4.08 BST) and involves 19 divers.

He said a medic and three Seals in the cave, who have been looking after those trapped, will also come out.

Earlier, the eight boys rescued after being trapped for more than two weeks were described as generally healthy.

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food.

Two of them possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.

"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems," Mr Jedsada said. "Everyone is in high spirits and are happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them."

