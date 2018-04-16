News World News

Monday 16 April 2018

TV presenter Ant McPartlin pleads guilty to drink driving

Ant McPartlin was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (John Stillwell/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has arrived at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.

He is charged with drink-driving after allegedly being involved in a collision in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

Ant and Dec (Matt Crossick/PA)
The 42-year-old, wearing a black suit and white shirt, faced a scrum of photographers and reporters as he walked up the steps at the main entrance to the court building in south-west London, which was guarded by seven police officers.

He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality before pleading guilty to a single charge of drink-driving.

The charge states he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Press Association

