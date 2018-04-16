TV presenter Ant McPartlin pleads guilty to drink driving
TV presenter Ant McPartlin has arrived at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.
He is charged with drink-driving after allegedly being involved in a collision in Richmond, west London, on March 18.
The 42-year-old, wearing a black suit and white shirt, faced a scrum of photographers and reporters as he walked up the steps at the main entrance to the court building in south-west London, which was guarded by seven police officers.
He spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality before pleading guilty to a single charge of drink-driving.
The charge states he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
Press Association