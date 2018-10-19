Turkish police search forest, coastal city for Saudi journalist Khashoggi's remains

Turkish police are searching a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul and a city near the Sea of Marmara for remains of a Saudi dissident journalist who disappeared two weeks ago after entering the Saudi consulate, two Turkish officials said.

Investigators have also recovered "many samples" from their searches of the consulate and the consul's residence, the senior officials told Reuters, and will now attempt to analyse those for traces of the DNA of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia has denied allegations by Turkish officials who have said Khashoggi was killed inside the building and his body removed.

US president Donald Trump acknowledged that it "certainly looks" as though Khashoggi is dead, and he threatened "very severe" consequences if the Saudis are found to have murdered him.

His warning came as the administration toughened its response to a disappearance that has sparked global outrage.

Before Mr Trump spoke, the administration announced that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had pulled out of a major upcoming Saudi investment conference and a US official said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had warned the Saudi crown prince that his credibility as a future leader was at stake.

Mr Pompeo said the Saudis should be given a few more days to finish and make public a credible investigation before the US decides "how or if" to respond.

Mr Trump's comments, however, signalled an urgency in completing the probe into the disappearance of the journalist, last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish reports say Mr Khashoggi, who had written columns critical of the Saudi government for The Washington Post over the past year while he lived in self-imposed exile in the US, was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by members of an assassination squad with ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudis have dismissed those reports as baseless but have yet to explain what happened to the writer.

