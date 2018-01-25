News World News

Thursday 25 January 2018

Turkish leader travels to Syrian border amid offensive against Kurds

The trip comes during Operation Olive Branch, Ankara’s operation in Afrin.

Military equipment heading towards Turkey's border with Syria (AP)
Military equipment heading towards Turkey's border with Syria (AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has travelled to the country’s border with Syria, where was being briefed on Turkey’s military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin.

Officials from Mr Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader was visiting the command centre overseeing the offensive, codenamed Olive Branch, in Hatay province.

Mr Erdogan was accompanied by Turkey’s chief of military staff, the defence minister and other top officers, the officials said.

Turkey launched the offensive on January 20 to drive out Syrian Kurdish fighters it regards as a security threat because of their affiliation with outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News