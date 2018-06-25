Turkish election monitors criticise ‘uneven playing field’

Audrey Glover, who headed an Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) delegation said unbalanced media coverage in favour of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party resulted in voters not being able to make an informed choice.

She said Turkey had “work” to do to ensure that future elections meet democratic standards.

Ignacio Sanchez Amor, the mission’s special coordinator, said the observers “profoundly regret” that two observers were denied entry into Turkey over alleged bias against the country.