Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, a Byzantine-era cathedral that was turned into a mosque and now serves as a museum, could be reconverted into a mosque.

Turkey’s leader says Hagia Sophia could be reconverted into mosque

Mr Erdogan spoke during a television interview on Sunday ahead of Turkey’s March 31 local elections.

The former Byzantine cathedral was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Turkey’s secular founder turned the structure into a museum in 1935 that attracts millions of tourists each year.

There have been increasing calls for the government to convert the symbolic structure back into a mosque.

Those calls were amplified by reports that the gunman who killed Muslim worshippers in New Zealand left a manifesto saying the Hagia Sophia would be “free of minarets”.

