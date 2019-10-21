News World News

Monday 21 October 2019

Turkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw before ceasefire ends

Turkey has demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from a border strip in northern Syria where it intends to resettle refugees.

Smoke billows from fires in Ras al-Ayn, Syria (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Smoke billows from fires in Ras al-Ayn, Syria (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)

By Associated Press Reporter

Turkey’s foreign minister has renewed warnings that his country will resume its military offensive in Syria if Kurdish fighters do not vacate the region before the end of a US-brokered cease-fire.

Speaking in Istanbul on Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “If they don’t withdraw, our operation will re-start.”

He accused Syrian Kurdish groups of 30 live fire violations of the four-day-old truce, which killed one Turkish soldier.

ipanews_f69c59fa-9196-4ce0-ac32-79afd038e743_embedded247746171
The Turkish flag-draped coffin of a soldier killed in action in Syria (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)

He said Turkey retaliated against these attacks.

He added however, that Kurdish fighters were complying with the US-backed deal and withdrawing from areas that Turkey controls following its wide-ranging incursion, launched on October 9.

Turkey has demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from a border strip in northern Syria 19 miles deep, where it intends to resettle refugees.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News