Turkey has not yet shared any information with any country from its probe into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, hours before President Tayyip Erdogan was due to reveal what he has said were details in the case.

Turkey to reveal new information on the murder of journalist

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comment in a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu news agency. Cavusoglu also said that Turkey is ready cooperate with any international investigation into Khashoggi's killing.

People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Authorities have been investigating Khashoggi's disappearance after he entered the consulate on Oct. 2. After weeks of denial, Saudi Arabia at the weekend said the journalist had been killed at the consulate. Erdogan has said that he would share the information of the investigation in a speech on Tuesday.

US president Donald Trump said he is not satisfied with the explanations he has heard about Mr Khashoggi's death.

He said: "We're going to get to the bottom of it. We have people over in Saudi Arabia now. We have top intelligence people in Turkey. They're coming back either tonight or tomorrow."

"We're going to know a lot over the next two days about the Saudi situation.

"It's a very sad thing."

Mr Trump spoke on Sunday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the son of Saudi King Salman.

"He says he is not involved nor is the king," Mr Trump told USA Today .

The newspaper said Mr Trump declined to say whether he believed the crown prince's denials. If their involvement was proven, Mr Trump said: "I would be very upset about it. We'll have to see."

Press Association