Turkey says troops enter Syrian Kurdish enclave

Anadolu Agency said the troops pushed into Afrin on Sunday, a day after Turkish jets pounded Syrian Kurdish targets in the region.

The Turkish military says its offensive, named operation Olive Branch, aims to rid the region of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG.

Turkey considers the YPG a terror organisation because of its affiliation to Kurdish rebels fighting in south-eastern Turkey, and had been threatening to attack Afrin for weeks.