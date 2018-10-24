Turkey says Khashoggi killers will not escape justice

Turkey’s president has kept up pressure on Saudi Arabia over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

The kingdom’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman will address the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh later, which has been overshadowed by Mr Khashoggi’s killing and the international outrage over it.

International business leaders, officials and others have pulled out of the summit, and the event’s first day saw several speakers acknowledge the killing of the Saudi writer whose columns criticised the prince’s campaign of arrests and governance.

Jamal Khashoggi was critical of Prince Mohammed bin Salman (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

Turkish officials say Mr Khashoggi was killed on October 2 by a 15-man Saudi hit squad that included a member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage on overseas trips.

Saudi Arabia has suggested, without offering evidence, that the team went rogue. However, no major decision in the kingdom is made without the approval of the ruling Al Saud family.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan kept up his pressure on Wednesday.

“We are determined not to allow the murder to be covered up and for those responsible – from the person who gave the order to those who executed it – not to escape justice,” he said in the capital, Ankara.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, continued to criticise the kingdom over Mr Khashoggi’s killing.

“The cover-up was horrible. The execution was horrible,” Mr Trump told journalists on Tuesday night at the White House. “But there should have never been an execution or a cover-up because it should have never happened.”

Mr Trump was later asked about Prince Mohammed in an Oval Office interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“Well, the prince is running things over there more so at this stage. He’s running things and so if anybody were going to be, it would be him,” Mr Trump told the newspaper.

Shortly after Mr Trump’s remarks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States was revoking the visas of some Saudi officials implicated in Mr Khashoggi’s death.

The visa revocations are the Trump administration’s first punitive measures against the Saudis, who are seen as key allies in US efforts to isolate Iran, since Mr Khashoggi disappeared.

Mr Trump meanwhile has been criticising Saudi Arabia and OPEC over high oil prices, calling for a production increase to drop gasoline prices ahead of America’s midterm elections.

The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations said Saudi Arabia should conduct a credible investigation, “in full collaboration with the Turkish authorities”.

Press Association