Friday 12 October 2018

Turkey convicts US pastor at centre of diplomatic row but allows him to leave

Brunson had rejected the espionage and terror-related charges and strongly maintained his innocence.

Andrew Brunson is at the heart of a diplomatic row between America and Turkey (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul, File)
By Zeynep Bilginsoy, Associated Press

A Turkish court has convicted an American pastor at the center of a Turkish-American diplomatic dispute of terror charges, but has released him from house arrest and allowed him to leave Turkey.

The court near the western city of Izmir sentenced Andrew Brunson to three years and one month in prison for the conviction, but since the evangelical pastor has already spent two years in detention he will not serve more time.

Norine Brunson, the wife of US pastor Andrew Brunson, is escorted before his trial in Izmir (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul)

Lawyer Ismail Cem Halavurt said Brunson is expected to leave Turkey for the United States.

