Tui customers delay summer holiday bookings

Holiday giant Tui said customers have started to defer their travel plans as messaging from governments remains uncertain.

The German company told shareholders on Wednesday that it has 2.6 million bookings for this summer, a small reduction since an earlier update but 69% down from pre-pandemic levels in the summer of 2019.

The drop reflects “customers choosing to defer their booking to future seasons due to the lack of clarity provided by governments on lifting of travel restrictions”, said London-listed Tui.

The company saw a collapse in the amount of money coming through its doors in the last six months as the pandemic reduced international travel to a trickle.

Main statement of today's #TUIresults📊: Â»TUI expects a strong 2021 holiday season â Currently around 70% of respondents want to go on holiday. Rising #vaccination figures and test concepts enable safe #restart2021 for tourism in Europe.Â« pic.twitter.com/Wdctg7bpow — TUI Group (@TUIGroup) May 12, 2021

Revenue reached just 716 million euros (£615 million) in the six months to the end of March, down 89% from 6.6 billion euros (£5.7 billion) a year earlier.

It also recorded a 1.5 billion euro (£1.3 billion) loss, up 82% compared with a year ago.

However, customers are clearly raring to go once restrictions lift once and for all.

Nearly three times as many Britons have decided to book with the travel giant for the summer of 2022 compared with 2019.

Holidaymakers also seem optimistic that they will be able to travel abroad this winter, with UK bookings up 17% compared with before the pandemic.

However, Tui claims that, with vaccinations being rapidly rolled out, it should be possible for customers to start travelling again sooner than that.

Just in: #TUIresults FY21 H1 +++ Summer 2021 bookings remain at a high level of 2.6 million â a strong demand trend: New weekly bookings doubled in April, new bookings for Summer 22 since March: +109% pic.twitter.com/DLcFThnsxx — TUI Group (@TUIGroup) May 12, 2021

“The continued vaccination progress across our key customer markets and destinations, combined with more testing, and comprehensive hygiene measures throughout our eco-system, should enable the safe return to holidays this summer,” it said.

The business will focus on countries such as Greece, Majorca and the Canary Islands when it reopens its portfolio in the peak summer months.

The number of people that Tui employs has dropped from 53,525 at the end of March 2020 to 36,029 on the same day this year.

PA Media