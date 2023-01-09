Tsunami warning issued as massive 7.9 earthquake strikes near coast of Indonesia

A powerful magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia near the Tanimbar region on Tuesday morning, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

A tsunami warning has been issued by authorities for Indonesia, while the tremors of the quake were felt as far away as Darwin in Northern Australia, roughly 500km away.

The earthquake’s epicentre is believed to be close to 100km deep under the earth’s crust. The earthquake struck at 5.47pm Irish time.

The tsunami warning is currently in effect for Indonesia and East Timor. An amber tsunami alert, the second-highest level of concern, has been issued for some regions of Indonesia.

A huge earthquake off the coast of Indonesia in 2004 triggered a massive tsunami leading to the deaths of a quarter of a million people in one of the worst natural disasters ever recorded.

More to follow..