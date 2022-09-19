Tsunami warning issued after Mexico hit by powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck near the coast of western Mexico on Monday on the anniversary of two devastating quakes, shaking buildings and sending residents of Mexico City scurrying onto the streets for safety.

Shortly after 1pm local time, the quake, which was registered at 7.6 magnitude by the US Geological Survey, hit near the coast on the border region of the states of Michoacan and Colima at a depth of around 15km.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was a risk of a tsunami near the coast of Michoacan, with a possibility of waves of up to 3m above tide level on the coasts of western Mexico.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital after the tremors, which rumbled through Mexico on the same day as major quakes hit the country in 1985 and 2017.

Thousands of people were killed in the 1985 earthquake and more than 350 died in the 2017 quake.

