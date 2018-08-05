News World News

Sunday 5 August 2018

Tsunami warning as quake strikes popular Indonesian tourist island

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the latest quake has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Indonesian soldiers tend to a woman injured in the earthquake (AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok.

The quake came a week after another in the same area killed more than a dozen people.

People affected by the earthquake rest at a temporary shelter in Lombok, Indonesia (AP)

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicentre was about one mile east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of six miles.

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains.

Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.

