Trumps visit George W. Bush ahead of his father’s funeral

President Donald Trump has visited the family of former president George HW Bush who has died.

Mr Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived by motorcade at Blair House on Tuesday.

It is the official government guest house across from the White House where Mr Bush’s son former president George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are staying for the elder Bush’s state funeral this week.

The president and first lady are greeted by former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The Bushes descended a short staircase to greet the Trumps before everyone went inside for the private visit.

Mr Trump put his hand on George W. Bush’s back a couple of times.

Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today. The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Mr Trump tweeted earlier on Tuesday that he was “Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today”.

Mr Trump has not always said the kindest things about the Bush family, and some of the Bushes have publicly criticised Mr Trump.

