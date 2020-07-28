Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for Covid-19

DONALD Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19.

O’Brien, 54, is the closest to the president known to have become sick with the virus. However the White House said his infection is of no risk to the president or vice president Mike Pence.

O’Brien has been out of office since late last week, according to Bloomberg. The security advisor contracted the virus when he was on a break with his family, it has been reported.

His daughter, who’s of college age, was understood to have become ill first, White House economic director Larry Kudlow informed the media.

The White House stated O’Brien has mild symptoms and had been self-isolating and working from a “secure location off site,”

“There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president.”

He had first tested negative before receiving a positive result, according to reports but he hadn’t been in the company of the president recently.

“I haven’t seen him lately,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Senior White House staff are tested everyday for Covid-19. There have been 16.2 million cases of Covid-19 globally with more than 650,000 deaths.

The U.S is still struggling to contain the virus and polls have highlighted voters are angered at how Trump is handling the crisis.

Reuters