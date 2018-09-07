Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI.

Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI.

Trump’s former adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in jail

The sentence was imposed in federal court in Washington.

Papadopoulos is the first former campaign aide to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

He apologised for his actions, telling a judge that he had made a “dreadful mistake” and was eager for redemption.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of up to six months, while defence lawyers asked for probation.

His case was the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election while it was ongoing.

Press Association