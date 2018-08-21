Trump’s ex-lawyer pleads guilty to charges over hush money

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The 51-year-old entered the plea in federal court in New York on Tuesday.

The other charges involve bank fraud and income tax evasion.

As part of his plea agreement, Cohen agreed not to challenge any sentence from 46 to 63 months.

Stormy Daniels claimed she had an affair with the president (Ringo Chiu/AP)

Cohen’s plea follows months of scrutiny from federal investigations and a falling out with the president, whom he previously said he would “take a bullet” for.

FBI raids in April sought bank records, communications with President Trump’s campaign and information on payments to Ms Daniels and Ms McDougal.

Both women claimed President Trump had affairs with them, which he denies.

Press Association