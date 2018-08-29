Trump warns of ‘violence’ if Republicans lose elections

President Donald Trump has urged evangelical leaders to get out and vote for the upcoming congressional elections, and warned of “violence” by opponents if Republicans lose control of Congress.

That is according to guests at a Monday dinner at the White House, which was attended by dozens of Christian pastors, ministers and supporters of the president.

Last night, President Trump and the First Lady welcomed evangelical leaders to the White House for dinner.



See the photos: pic.twitter.com/GsmjD1aepu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 29, 2018

President Trump talked up his administration’s efforts to champion conservative Christian causes – and warned the efforts could be quickly undone.

He warned those gathered that “you’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got”.

And he said if the Democrats win, they “will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently”.

He specifically mentioned self-described antifa, or anti-fascist groups.

