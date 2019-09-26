The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the US at the lowest number since the resettlement programme was created in 1980.

Trump wants to cap refugee numbers at record low

A State Department proposal released on Thursday would put a cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts on October 1.

Last year, the administration placed the cap at a record low of 30,000. The limit has drawn protests from human rights groups as well as government officials.

President Donald Trump must consult with Congress about the proposal (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump’s final decision on the cap must include consultation with Congress, which could push for a higher total.

The White House issued a separate order that requires added consultation with states and localities about settlement of refugees in specific areas.

