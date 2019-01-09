Trump urges wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’ in US TV address

US president Donald Trump has made a televised plea for border wall funding as he declared there is “a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul”.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Mr Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial US government shutdown.

Mr Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”.

Mr Trump, who has long railed against illegal immigration at the border, has recently seized on humanitarian concerns to argue there is a broader crisis that can only be solved with a wall along the US-Mexico border.

But critics say the security risks are overblown and his administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.

President Donald Trump gives a prime-time address about border security (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

Mr Trump has been discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow him to circumvent Congress and move forward with the wall.

But he made no mention of such a declaration on Tuesday night.

Democrats have vowed to block funding for a wall, which they say would be immoral and ineffective, and have called on Mr Trump to reopen shuttered portions of the government while border negotiations continue.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking on Capitol Hill in response to Donald Trump’s address (Alex Brandon/AP)

Responding in their own televised remarks, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Mr Trump of misrepresenting the situation on the border.

Mr Schumer said Mr Trump “just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration”.

The partial government shutdown has reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history.

Ms Pelosi noted that the House of Representatives passed legislation to reopen government on the first day of the new Congress. But Mr Trump rejects that legislation because it does not have funding for his border wall.

She said: “The fact is: President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage, must stop manufacturing a crisis, and must reopen the government.”

Press Association