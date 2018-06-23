Trump tries to change focus of border debate

He dismissed “phony stories of sadness and grief” while asserting the real victims of the nation’s immigration crisis are Americans killed by those who cross the border unlawfully.

We are gathered today to hear directly from the AMERICAN VICTIMS of ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION. These are the American Citizens permanently separated from their loved ones b/c they were killed by criminal illegal aliens. These are the families the media ignores...https://t.co/ZjXESYAcjY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

President Trump is being bombarded with criticism condemning the family-separation situation as a national moment of shame.

And he is firing back, sometimes twisting facts and changing his story, but nonetheless highlighting the genuine grief of families on the other side of the equation.