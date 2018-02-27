Trump to name digital chief as campaign manger for 2020 re-election bid

Mr Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant and ally of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, ran the 2016 presidential campaign’s sophisticated digital operations.

Mr Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election, having filed the paperwork to organise his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration.

He also held his first campaign rally on February 18 2017 in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.