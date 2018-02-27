News World News

Tuesday 27 February 2018

Trump to name digital chief as campaign manger for 2020 re-election bid

Brad Parscale ran the successful 2016 presidential campaign’s sophisticated digital operations.

Mr Trump has mused about his possible Democratic challengers in 2020 (AP)
Mr Trump has mused about his possible Democratic challengers in 2020 (AP)

By Zeke Miller and Ken Thomas

US president Donald Trump will name former digital adviser Brad Parscale as the campaign manager for his 2020 re-election bid, sources have confirmed.

Mr Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant and ally of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, ran the 2016 presidential campaign’s sophisticated digital operations.

Mr Trump has left little doubt about his intentions to seek re-election, having filed the paperwork to organise his re-election committee on the same day as his inauguration.

He also held his first campaign rally on February 18 2017 in Florida, and has mused publicly about would-be Democratic challengers.

Mr Parscale previously worked for the Trump Organisation.

An insider confirmed Mr Parscale’s selection following reports from the conservative Drudge Report.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News