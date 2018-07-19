US President Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington in the autumn.

US President Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington in the autumn.

Trump to invite Putin to US for talks this autumn

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said John Bolton would be making the invitation following Mr Trump’s meeting with the Russian president earlier this week in Finland.

Ms Sanders said “those discussions are already under way” for an autumn meeting between the two presidents.

It presumably would take place at the White House but Ms Sanders did not say where the pair would meet.

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

In a tweet about Mr Putin earlier on Thursday, Mr Trump said, “I look forward to our second meeting.”

Press Association