Thursday 19 July 2018

Trump to invite Putin to US for talks this autumn

The US and Russian presidents held talks in Finland earlier this week.

Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet again in the autumn (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
US President Donald Trump has asked his national security adviser to invite Vladimir Putin to Washington in the autumn.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said John Bolton would be making the invitation following Mr Trump’s meeting with the Russian president earlier this week in Finland.

Ms Sanders said “those discussions are already under way” for an autumn meeting between the two presidents.

It presumably would take place at the White House but Ms Sanders did not say where the pair would meet.

In a tweet about Mr Putin earlier on Thursday, Mr Trump said, “I look forward to our second meeting.”

