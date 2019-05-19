Trump threatens to destroy Iran if it seeks fight with US

President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with destruction if it seeks a fight with the US.

Mr Trump issued the warning after a rocket landed less than a mile from the US Embassy on Sunday in Baghdad’s Green Zone, further stoking tensions in the region.

Mr Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Iranian officials say the country is not looking for war.

Mr Trump had seemed to soften his tone after the US recently sent warships and bombers to the region to counter an alleged, unexplained threat from Iran.

On Thursday, when asked if the US and Iran were heading towards armed conflict, he answered: “I hope not.”

