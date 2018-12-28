News World News

Friday 28 December 2018

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico unless wall funds agreed

The president’s demand for money to build the border wall and Democrats’ refusal to give him what he wants has caused a partial government shutdown.

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the southern border (Andrew Harnik/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US border with Mexico if Democrats in Congress do not agree to fund the construction of a border wall.

Mr Trump tweeted on Friday morning that “we will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely” unless a funding deal is reached with “the Obstructionist Democrats”.

Mr Trump’s demand for money to build the border wall and Democrats’ refusal to give him what he wants has caused a partial government shutdown that is nearly a week old.

Congress adjourned for the week without a resolution in sight.

The shutdown has led to hundreds of thousands of federal workers being off work and citizens who count on some public services beginning to feel the pinch.

