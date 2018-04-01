Trump threatens Mexico in tweet

President Trump tweeted that Mexico is doing next to “nothing” to stop illegal immigration and laughs “at our dumb immigration laws”.

Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

The president added that Mexico must “stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, Nafta. Need Wall!”

The United States, Canada and Mexico are currently renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement at President Trump’s insistence.