Trump thanks North Korean leader for ‘nice letter’

Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to meeting North Korea’s leader again soon after receiving a “nice letter”.

The US president tweeted his thanks to Kim Jong Un “for your nice letter — I look forward to seeing you soon!”.

Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter - l look forward to seeing you soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the correspondence is “aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore” and “advancing the commitments made” in the leaders’ joint statement there.

Vice President Mike Pence and US military leaders earlier received the remains of missing US soldiers from the Korean War during a ceremony in Hawaii.

The letter comes amid concerns over North Korea’s ballistic missile programme and commitment to denuclearisation following the Singapore summit.

