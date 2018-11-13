Trump suggests France would have been vanquished without US

Donald Trump has suggested France would have been vanquished in both world wars if not for the United States.

The US president tweeted about his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that Europe would protect itself from the US, China and Russia.

Mr Macron argued that Europe should build up its military forces because it can no longer depend on America for defence.

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Mr Trump tweeted: “Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!”

Mr Trump often complains that Nato countries do not pay their fair share of the defence alliance’s expenses.

