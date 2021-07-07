Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and YouTube demanding his accounts be reinstated

Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 7, 2021. Photo: Seth Wenig/AP

Former President Donald Trump has filed suit against three of the biggest tech companies – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube - claiming he and other conservatives have been wrongfully censored.

However legal experts say the suits are likely doomed to fail, given existing precedent and legal protections.

Mr Trump announced the action against Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube, along with the companies’ Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, at a press conference on Wednesday in New Jersey, where he demanded that his accounts be reinstated.

Mr Trump has been suspended from the platforms since January, when his followers violently stormed the Capitol building, trying to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential win.

The companies cited concerns that Trump would incite further violence and have kept him locked out. All three declined to comment on Wednesday.

“We're asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies' illegal, shameful censorship of the American people," Mr Trump said of the filings. “We’re going to hold big tech very accountable."

Twitter, Facebook and Google are all private companies, and users must agree to their terms of service to use their products.

Under Section 230 of the US 1996 Communications Decency Act, social media platforms are allowed to moderate their services by removing posts that, for instance, are obscene or violate the services’ own standards, so long as they are acting in “good faith”.

The law also generally exempts internet companies from liability for the material that users post.

But Mr Trump and some other politicians have long argued that Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity - or at least have it curtailed.

While conservatives often claim the sites are biased against them, several recent studies have found that is not the case.

The suit against Mr Zuckerberg says Facebook acted unconstitutionally when it removed Mr Trump from the platform. Suits against Twitter and YouTube make similar claims.

All three ask the court to award unspecified damages, declare Section 230 unconstitutional and restore Mr Trump’s accounts, along with those of several other plaintiffs who joined the suits and have also had posts or accounts removed.

Mr Trump’s lawsuits, however, are likely doomed to fail, said Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University in California who has studied more than 60 similar, failed lawsuits that sought to take on internet companies for terminating or suspending users’ accounts.

“They’ve argued everything under the sun, including First Amendment, and they get nowhere,” Mr Goldman said. “Maybe he’s got a trick up his sleeve that will give him a leg up on the dozens of lawsuits before him. I doubt it.”

“Trump’s suit is DOA,” echoed Paul Barrett, the deputy director of the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

He said Mr Trump was fundamentally misunderstanding the Constitution.

“The First Amendment applies to government censorship or speech regulation. It does not stop private sector corporations from regulating content on their platforms,” he said.

"In fact, Facebook and Twitter themselves have a First Amendment free speech right to determine what speech their platforms project and amplify - and that right includes excluding speakers who incite violence, as Trump did in connection with the January 6 Capitol insurrection.”

Mr Goldman said he suspected Mr Trump’s legal team knows it is not going to win in court, and suggested the former President was pursuing the suits to garner attention.

Indeed, Mr Trump’s political action committee was already raising money off the announcement by early Wednesday afternoon.



