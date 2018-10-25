Trump ‘should swap to Chinese phone’ after bugging claim

China has denounced a US newspaper report that it is listening to Donald Trump’s phone calls as “fake news” and suggested he exchange his iPhone for a mobile made by Chinese manufacturer Huawei.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that the journalists behind the report in the New York Times “are sparing no efforts to win the Academy Award for best screenplay”.

“Firstly, the New York Times should know that such report just provides another piece of evidence that the NYT is making fake news,” Ms Hua said at a daily news briefing.

“Secondly, I suggest they replace their iPhone with Huawei ones if they are really concerned about security issues,” she said.

A 2012 report by a congressional panel said Huawei’s equipment was a security risk.

If the US is still concerned about security, Mr Trump could “abandon all modern communication devices and cut off contact with the outside completely”, she said.

The Times reported that American intelligence reports said Chinese and Russian spies are listening in when Mr Trump calls friends on one of his iPhones and is using the information to try to influence him and administration policy.

Mr Trump hit back against the idea that he uses insecure cellphones, tweeting that he only uses government phones “and have only one seldom used government cell phone”.

The New York Times has a new Fake Story that now the Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls on cellphones. Except that I rarely use a cellphone, & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines. Just more made up Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Press Association