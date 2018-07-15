News World News

Sunday 15 July 2018

Trump sets expectations low for Helsinki summit with Putin

President Trump said he believes such meetings are beneficial.

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (Jorge Silva/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

President Donald Trump has said that “nothing bad … maybe some good” will come out of his Monday meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

President Trump set expectations low in an interview the day before departs for Helsinki for the high-stakes summit.

He said in excerpts released by the CBS network that he is “not going with high expectations”.

President Trump said he believes such meetings are beneficial, adding: “Having a meeting with Chairman Kim was a good thing.”

He said: “Nothing bad is going to come out of it [Helsinki], and maybe some good will come out.”

President Trump also says he “had not thought” about asking Mr Putin to extradite the dozen Russians that have been indicted this week on charges related to election meddling, but said that “certainly” he would “be asking about it”.

Press Association

