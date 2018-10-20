President Donald Trump says he will pull the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

Trump says US will put out of intermediate range nuclear pact with Russia

President Trump says Moscow has violated the agreement, but provided no further details.

The 1987 pact helps protect the security of the US and its allies in Europe and the Far East.

It prohibits the United States and Russia from possessing, producing or test-flying a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 300 to 3,400 miles.

President Trump made the announcement following a campaign stop in Elko, Nevada.

National Security Adviser John Bolton is heading to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

President Trump added: “We are going to terminate the agreement and then we are going to develop the weapons”, unless Russia and China agree to a new deal.

