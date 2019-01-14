President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will “devastate Turkey economically” if it attacks US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.

Trump says US will hurt Turkey economically if it hits Kurds

Mr Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria has left the United States’ Kurdish allies vulnerable to an attack from Turkey.

Ankara views the Kurdish forces as terrorists aligned with insurgents inside Turkey.

In a tweet, Mr Trump also warned the Kurdish forces not to “provoke Turkey”.

Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

The US withdrawal has begun with shipments of military equipment, US defence officials said.

But in coming weeks, the contingent of about 2,000 troops is expected to depart even as the White House says it will keep pressure on the IS network.

Once the troops are gone, the US will have ended three years of organising, arming, advising and providing air cover for Syrian, Kurdish and Arab fighters in an open-ended campaign devised by the Obama administration to deal the militants, also known as Isis, a lasting defeat.

....Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria - natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

“Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining Isis territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions,” Mr Trump tweeted. “Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds.”

Mr Trump’s decision to leave Syria, which he initially said would be rapid but later slowed down, shocked US allies and angered the Kurds in Syria.

It also prompted the resignation of Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and drew criticism in Congress.

Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, called the decision a “betrayal of our Kurdish partners”.

