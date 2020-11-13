Trump says 'time will tell' who will be next US President in first speech since election result

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump has said “time will tell” who will be the next US President, in his first speech since Joe Biden was declared winner of the election.

Trump had promised an easy re-election pending the results of lawsuits in a number of states but the President gave a restrained performance while updating the US on Operation Warp Speed; the quest for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump appeared to acknowledge the possibility of an upcoming Biden administration.

"Ideally, we won't go to a lockdown. I will not go, this administration will not be going to a lockdown," he said.

"Hopefully the, the – uh – whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell," he added.

This came as all counting finished from the November 3 election, indicating Biden a 306-232 victory. There will be recounts in Wisconsin and Georgia, but both are unlikely to swing to Trump due to Joe Biden's margin of victory.

If the result remains the same, Joe Biden will have defeated Donald Trump by the same 74-vote victory he achieved over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

A relatively-muted Trump claimed the Pfizer vaccine breakthrough would not be possible without his administration’s financial support and suggested that no other US government would have facilitated such a result.

While Pfizer had stated their breakthrough of achieving 90pc effectiveness with a vaccine was not under the umbrella of ‘Warp Speed’, President Trump insisted it was, labelling Pfizer’s statement “misinformed”.

Trump said he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire US population as soon as April. This comes as daily cases reach record highs in the US.

Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon."

Pfizer has said it expects to report required safety data next week and can then apply for an emergency use authorisation.





With additional reporting from Reuters.

Online Editors