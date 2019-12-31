Donald Trump has said he will sign the first phase of a trade deal with China at the White House next month.

Trump says he will sign first phase of China trade deal on January 15

The US president said he will travel to Beijing at a later date to open talks on other sticking points in the US-China trade relationship.

He tweeted from his Florida home: “I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House.”

I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two! December 31, 2019

He said high-level Chinese government officials will attend the signing.

In the first-step agreement announced earlier in December, Washington agreed to reduce tariffs and China agreed to buy larger quantities of US farm products.

Both sides have said they are waiting for the text of the deal to be translated before signing it.

Some major issues not covered by the deal remain to be worked out in a second round of negotiations, including Chinese practices the US complains unfairly advantage its own companies.

PA Media