Trump says he ‘probably’ won’t meet Putin in Paris

Donald Trump has said he probably will not meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris, but will meet him at the G20 gathering of world leaders later this year in Argentina.

White House national security adviser John Bolton had said previously the US president would meet his Russian counterpart this week when he travels to Paris for the Armistice Day 100th anniversary.

But Mr Trump told reporters as he departed for a trio of midterm election rallies on Monday that he was not sure the venue was right.

John Bolton, right, meets Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

He said: “I’m not sure that we’ll have a meeting in Paris. Probably not.”

He said they will meet at the G20 and have “probably plenty of meetings” after that.

Mr Trump has tried to reset relations with Russia despite the country’s 2016 election meddling efforts.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the Russian news agency Interfax saying the schedule of the Paris festivities would not allow for a real meeting, but he added: “Putin and Trump will be able to cross paths and decide when they will meet in full format.”

Mr Trump’s last meeting with Mr Putin earlier this year in Helsinki was a public relations nightmare, as the US leader declined to confront the Russian leader over the country’s meddling in the 2016 election.

He also seemed to side with the Russian leader over his own American intelligence agencies, declaring: “President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial.”

