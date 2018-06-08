Trump says he may pardon late boxing hero Muhammad Ali

Mr Trump told reporters he is looking at “thousands of names” of people who could be granted clemency.

The American leader has already granted a posthumous pardon to boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson – who was convicted of violating a law that made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

Muhammad Ali is the most famous boxer of all time (Niall Carson/PA)

Ali, who died in 2016, refused to enter military service during the Vietnam War, declaring himself a conscientious objector.