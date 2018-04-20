Trump ‘promised reciprocal visit if Putin accepted White House invitation’

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian state television that Mr Trump mentioned the possibility of travelling to Russia when he called his Russian counterpart Mr Putin on March 20 to congratulate him on his re-election.

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Both the White House and the Kremlin previously revealed Mr Trump had invited Mr Putin to the White House during the same call, when the two leaders discussed wanting to meet soon.

Mr Lavrov says the Trump administration has not followed up on Mr Trump’s earlier offer.