Trump press secretary says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant

Ms Sanders tweeted that she was told by the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, that she had to “leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left”.

She said the episode on Friday evening said far more about the owner of the restaurant than it did about her.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

“I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so,” Ms Sanders said in the tweet from her official account, which generated 22,000 replies in about an hour.