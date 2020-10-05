Trump preparing to leave hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump has said he will leave hospital on Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of Covid-19.

The president tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.

Mr Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre since Friday afternoon.

His return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday morning.

PA Media